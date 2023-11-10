Weekly Update #16

Share · View all patches · Build 12667287 · Last edited 10 November 2023 – 05:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Hi hello what's up? An OST release, that's what! It's currently available on Youtube and YT Music, have a listen below!

We've also finished the official website for MELLOW PTY LTD, check it out! https://mellow.games

For FUNG, just a few more bug fixes as we chug along, and some more interaction between level elements, including triggerable PoIs (no longer only triggerable by clicks!)

FUNG - Changelog:

PoIs are now triggerable entities

PoI animations now play in play mode

Fix mould not rehiding when returning to edit mode if set as hidden in editor

Fix logo font scaling, no more jagged pixels in intro

Thanks for tuning in!