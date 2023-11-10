 Skip to content

FUNG update for 10 November 2023

Weekly Update #16

Weekly Update #16

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi hello what's up? An OST release, that's what! It's currently available on Youtube and YT Music, have a listen below!

We've also finished the official website for MELLOW PTY LTD, check it out! https://mellow.games

For FUNG, just a few more bug fixes as we chug along, and some more interaction between level elements, including triggerable PoIs (no longer only triggerable by clicks!)

FUNG - Changelog:

  • PoIs are now triggerable entities
  • PoI animations now play in play mode
  • Fix mould not rehiding when returning to edit mode if set as hidden in editor
  • Fix logo font scaling, no more jagged pixels in intro

Thanks for tuning in!

  • George

