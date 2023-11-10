Weekly Update #16

Hi hello what's up? An OST release, that's what! It's currently available on Youtube and YT Music, have a listen below!
We've also finished the official website for MELLOW PTY LTD, check it out! https://mellow.games
For FUNG, just a few more bug fixes as we chug along, and some more interaction between level elements, including triggerable PoIs (no longer only triggerable by clicks!)
FUNG - Changelog:
- PoIs are now triggerable entities
- PoI animations now play in play mode
- Fix mould not rehiding when returning to edit mode if set as hidden in editor
- Fix logo font scaling, no more jagged pixels in intro
Thanks for tuning in!
- George
Changed files in this update