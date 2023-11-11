 Skip to content

Battle Map Studio update for 11 November 2023

Cleanup & Upgrades

Battle Map Studio update for 11 November 2023

Hi,

I hope you’re all enjoying autumn! In this update I mainly cleaned up project files, updated old 3D models, and brought in updates to several packages.

Updates:

  • Brought in updates from my proprietary grid system package, which should increase performance a bit.
  • Updated Tilt Five SDK to 1.4.0.
  • Updated MixCast SDK to 2.5.2.
  • Spent a lot of time cleaning up the assets in the project, reducing the size around 60%. This probably won't affect the game size, just a win for me as a developer!
  • I removed a lot of old asset packs I had, some of which contained models I was currently using. Those models have been updated.
  • Changed the D20 layout to align with the standard D&D D20 layout.
  • Fixed dice roll number inconsistency with visible dice value.
  • Added a light to the campfire.
  • Updated two pot models.
  • Updated the watchtower model.
  • Updated two brazier models.
  • Updated the stone tower model.
  • Updated a cobblestone tile material.
  • Updated the wood pile models.

I had to work around a couple obstacles while completing this update, including my new laptop having to be replaced. The unfortunate thing about building Battle Map Studio on a new machine, is that it takes around 2 hours to build the asset library, and another hour to build the executable. Since I support Windows and macOS, it took over 6 hours to prepare a build . . . Thankfully subsequent builds don't take too long. 😩

Finding and replacing the now deprecated models also took longer than I expected, but I’m happy with the new models. Thankfully, after removing all of those unused assets I had in the project, working in the Battle Map Studio felt a lot faster.

For the next update, I want to add in voxel mode so you can work in 3D block coordinates! I’ll probably continue development with Ultraleap, too.

Enjoy!

Bradley

