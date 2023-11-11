Cleanup & Upgrades

Hi,

I hope you’re all enjoying autumn! In this update I mainly cleaned up project files, updated old 3D models, and brought in updates to several packages.

Updates:

Brought in updates from my proprietary grid system package, which should increase performance a bit.

Updated Tilt Five SDK to 1.4.0.

Updated MixCast SDK to 2.5.2.

Spent a lot of time cleaning up the assets in the project, reducing the size around 60%. This probably won't affect the game size, just a win for me as a developer!

I removed a lot of old asset packs I had, some of which contained models I was currently using. Those models have been updated.

Changed the D20 layout to align with the standard D&D D20 layout.

Fixed dice roll number inconsistency with visible dice value.

Added a light to the campfire.

Updated two pot models.

Updated the watchtower model.

Updated two brazier models.

Updated the stone tower model.

Updated a cobblestone tile material.

Updated the wood pile models.

I had to work around a couple obstacles while completing this update, including my new laptop having to be replaced. The unfortunate thing about building Battle Map Studio on a new machine, is that it takes around 2 hours to build the asset library, and another hour to build the executable. Since I support Windows and macOS, it took over 6 hours to prepare a build . . . Thankfully subsequent builds don't take too long. 😩

Finding and replacing the now deprecated models also took longer than I expected, but I’m happy with the new models. Thankfully, after removing all of those unused assets I had in the project, working in the Battle Map Studio felt a lot faster.

For the next update, I want to add in voxel mode so you can work in 3D block coordinates! I’ll probably continue development with Ultraleap, too.

Enjoy!

Bradley