 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cricket 24 update for 10 November 2023

Patch Notes for October 10 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12667216 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reverted some AI run out changes due to AI not taking reasonable risk running between wickets.

Note: work is ongoing to correct AI runout issues/run-cancel run behaviour.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2358261 Depot 2358261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link