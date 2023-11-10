I have set the alignment up to better represent True "FPADS". Basically I tinkered with the camera alignment till the ADS lined up with the gun and the player camera. This took three days of adjusting and failing and then this happened.... You should enjoy the experience.
Unreal Mashup Playtest update for 10 November 2023
ADS Adjustments
Patchnotes via Steam Community
