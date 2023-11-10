 Skip to content

Unreal Mashup Playtest update for 10 November 2023

ADS Adjustments

Unreal Mashup Playtest update for 10 November 2023
Build 12667143

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have set the alignment up to better represent True "FPADS". Basically I tinkered with the camera alignment till the ADS lined up with the gun and the player camera. This took three days of adjusting and failing and then this happened.... You should enjoy the experience.

