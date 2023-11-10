 Skip to content

Hamster Scramble update for 10 November 2023

Post Release Hotfix Patch 1.02

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our community hamsters have been hard at work playing the game and finding bugs! So here's a quick hotfix for the most pressing issues that were found:

Visual Changes:

  • Updated UI elements for Chapter 4 in the story map.

Bug Fixes

  • Scores will now reset when replaying versus matches.
  • Adjusted stage collisions to prevent clipping through stages when swapping.
  • Hamsters will now respawn back into the stage if dropped below the Airship stage.
  • Fixed some missing localization data.
  • Fixed some bugs in the shop's data files.
  • Fixed some leftover UI elements from the demo.
  • Fixed some bugs preventing some shop items to not properly unlock, or to unlock too early.
  • Fixed bug causing some achievements to not trigger properly.
  • Adjusted collisions in Sun City stage so hamsters will not get stuck under the stage.

