Post Release Hotfix Patch 1.02

Our community hamsters have been hard at work playing the game and finding bugs! So here's a quick hotfix for the most pressing issues that were found:
Visual Changes:
- Updated UI elements for Chapter 4 in the story map.
Bug Fixes
- Scores will now reset when replaying versus matches.
- Adjusted stage collisions to prevent clipping through stages when swapping.
- Hamsters will now respawn back into the stage if dropped below the Airship stage.
- Fixed some missing localization data.
- Fixed some bugs in the shop's data files.
- Fixed some leftover UI elements from the demo.
- Fixed some bugs preventing some shop items to not properly unlock, or to unlock too early.
- Fixed bug causing some achievements to not trigger properly.
- Adjusted collisions in Sun City stage so hamsters will not get stuck under the stage.
