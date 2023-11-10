Logiart Grimoire Update Notice(Updated on November 10, 2023, at 15：00)

I have made the following updates:
-
A new tab has been added to the options screen, consolidating the features of the entire game.
-
Improvements have been made to Emil's hints.
-
A refinement function for alchemical materials has been added.
When the "Material Refinement Function" in the options is turned on, materials with a rank of 6 or lower that have no use can be hidden from the fusion list. Default is On.
-
A bug where pressing the A button or B button immediately after the start of the fusion success display would skip all the effects and transition to the problem selection screen has been fixed.
Changed files in this update