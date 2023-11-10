 Skip to content

Practisim Designer update for 10 November 2023

Select & Move Multiple Faultlines, HaoHuiWan Swinger, Optimized Ad Image Saves

  • New Props

    • Hao Hui Wan Swinger for IPSC Mini and ISMOC

  • New Functionality

    • Select and move multiple adjustable faultlines
    • Optimized saving of Ad images to save space

  • Bug Fixes

    • Faultlines now rest above the floor when moving them
    • When cloning ad images, image doesn't show

