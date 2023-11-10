-
New Props
- Hao Hui Wan Swinger for IPSC Mini and ISMOC
-
New Functionality
- Select and move multiple adjustable faultlines
- Optimized saving of Ad images to save space
-
Bug Fixes
- Faultlines now rest above the floor when moving them
- When cloning ad images, image doesn't show
Practisim Designer update for 10 November 2023
Select & Move Multiple Faultlines, HaoHuiWan Swinger, Optimized Ad Image Saves
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 1701371 Depot 1701371
- Loading history…
Depot 1701373 Depot 1701373
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update