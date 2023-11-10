 Skip to content

Zombie Admin update for 10 November 2023

1.6.10 - Italian Localization

Hi everyone!

Thanks to the amazing work of Andrea Galantini, Zombie Admin now has an Italian localization.

Thank you all for playing, reading and reviewing :)

See you around the office,
Emmy and Thomas

