Patch Notes - Version 1.0.04

Hey folks!

We've just published an update to fix a few minor bugs.

We've also polished the use of various controllers, making coop an overall better experience.

If you're still having trouble using a controller, find the game properties on Steam -> Controllers -> Disable Steam Input

Feel free to report any others bugs you encounter.

Here's the list of changes:

Improved controller support.

Now you can select/confirm buttons using the Enter key on the numeric keypad.

Various translation fixes.

Game settings will now be properly saved upon closing.

Fixed a bug where the game could start in co-op mode even with only one player.

Updated some debris in Level 2.

Made some small adjustments to the tutorial.

The game is now paused when accessing the Steam overlay.

Fixed a rare bug where the boss Charon could instantly die upon entering its second form.

