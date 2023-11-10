 Skip to content

Celestial Force: Magical Mayhem update for 10 November 2023

Patch Notes - Version 1.0.04

Patch Notes - Version 1.0.04

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks!

We've just published an update to fix a few minor bugs.
We've also polished the use of various controllers, making coop an overall better experience.
If you're still having trouble using a controller, find the game properties on Steam -> Controllers -> Disable Steam Input

Feel free to report any others bugs you encounter.

Here's the list of changes:

  • Improved controller support.
  • Now you can select/confirm buttons using the Enter key on the numeric keypad.
  • Various translation fixes.
  • Game settings will now be properly saved upon closing.
  • Fixed a bug where the game could start in co-op mode even with only one player.
  • Updated some debris in Level 2.
  • Made some small adjustments to the tutorial.
  • The game is now paused when accessing the Steam overlay.
  • Fixed a rare bug where the boss Charon could instantly die upon entering its second form.

Join our Discord! https://discord.gg/XPjtqpnnBc

