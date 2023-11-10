Patch Notes - Version 1.0.04

Hey folks!
We've just published an update to fix a few minor bugs.
We've also polished the use of various controllers, making coop an overall better experience.
If you're still having trouble using a controller, find the game properties on Steam -> Controllers -> Disable Steam Input
Feel free to report any others bugs you encounter.
Here's the list of changes:
- Improved controller support.
- Now you can select/confirm buttons using the Enter key on the numeric keypad.
- Various translation fixes.
- Game settings will now be properly saved upon closing.
- Fixed a bug where the game could start in co-op mode even with only one player.
- Updated some debris in Level 2.
- Made some small adjustments to the tutorial.
- The game is now paused when accessing the Steam overlay.
- Fixed a rare bug where the boss Charon could instantly die upon entering its second form.
Join our Discord! https://discord.gg/XPjtqpnnBc
Changed files in this update