RealFlight Evolution update for 10 November 2023

Update: RealFlight Evolution v10.10.075

Last edited by Wendy

RealFlight version 10.10.075 is now available as a free release for all Evolution users. It is a small update fixing the appearance of some custom aircraft.

Release Notes:

Improvements/Fixes

  • [84276] Fixed a couple issues where some custom models had incorrect transparency and/or portions of their texture incorrectly appeared completely black

How to Get It
Steam will detect the new version and automatically update RealFlight when it thinks your computer is not very busy. You can trigger the update manually if desired by completely restarting Steam. Right-click the Steam icon in your system tray and select Exit. Once everything closes, run Steam again, and the update should complete.

