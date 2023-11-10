= 探宝月：藏宝图 =
●活动时间：2023年11月10日-2023年11月28日
●活动规则：
◆活动期间，玩家可以选择点击任意拼图点亮，每次消耗探宝球×1（花费100点券购买），活动期间首次登录自动送1个
◆每次点亮拼图时，都有一定的几率失败，每块拼图首次点亮50%成功→每块拼图2次点亮100%成功
◆若点亮失败：可获得少量货币奖励
◆若点亮成功：无额外奖励
●活动奖励：安宁-极速特工
生死狙击2-国服 update for 10 November 2023
探宝月：藏宝图
