Hot fix #8

Greetings, Mercenaries!

Here’s another hotfix that addresses the issues some of our players have been experiencing. Please see the patch note below for more details.

Improved Controls

All weapon offsets have been reset and the default values have been optimized. Please note that this means that you may need to recalibrate the weapon offset/angles, especially if you’ve tweaked it prior to the patch.

Bug Fixes

The issue where guest players couldn’t shoot down RPGs and enemy grenades has been fixed.

Raul no longer gets stuck in objects in certain areas of the story campaign.

You can now properly block players after kicking them in multiplayer.

Also, some players might be experiencing less than optimum latency while playing on the same platform, especially if you’re playing the horde mode. Disabling the crossplay option should help greatly with the issue.

Lastly, please note that the launch discount (-10%) for Crossfire: Sierra Squad will be ending and the game will be returning to its regular price on November 15th (Wednesday).

As always, we thank you for your continued feedback and support of the game!