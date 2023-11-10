11/10 Lingjing QiTalk Version Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 12666547 · Last edited 10 November 2023 – 03:32:06 UTC by Wendy

Dear agent

The Lingjing system is expected to undergo a version update on 11/10 10:30 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the simulated training of agents!

This update will provide compensation: Spirit Coin x10000, Lucky Treasure Box x1

Welfare Function

● Welfare function: weekly exemption role

Free character experience this week

Agent camp: Su Qingli, Shang Xiang, Jia Hui, Bianque, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulate the resentment camp: Nie Xiaoqian, Yu Ji, Xiao Pi, Spoon Demon

New Activity

● Page direct sales - Silk in love, wrapped silk brocade welfare stockings display on the shelves

Double Eleven Value Welfare Silk Socks, 50% off for a limited time!!

Activity time: November 10, 2023- December 8, 2023

Page Direct Sales - Ouyang Miaomiao&Wei Qingyu Comic Skin Limited Time Launch

I mean it in my heart, doodle as I please

Double Eleven Super Value Graffiti Series Skin, limited to a 50% discount!!

Activity time: November 10, 2023- December 8, 2023

Page Direct Sales - Double Eleven Value Welfare Couple Wear&Single Wear Limited Time Listing

Black and white matching, black and white matching not matching

Double Eleven Special Welfare Fund Limited Time 10% Off!!!

Activity time: November 10, 2023- December 8, 2023

The "Broken Jade Casting New" limited time redemption activity has been launched

Activity time: November 10, 2023- December 8, 2023

Activity Rules:

Collect the complete set of Manlin Rabbit Girl series, and you can consume the corresponding broken jade to exchange for Manlin Minghui Rabbit Girl special effect upgraded skin Collect the complete set of He Ruoyao - Exotic Assassin series, and you can consume the corresponding broken jade to exchange for He Ruoyao - Shengyu Xihui special effect upgraded skin

The "Skin Gift Pack" limited time redemption activity has been launched

Double Eleven High Popularity Skin 4.5 Fold, Limited Time Double Eleven Return

Activity time: November 10, 2023- November 17, 2023

Star Diamond Mall - Lost Bone Tomb Theme Limited Time Update

The weapon 'Amidst the pitch black and cold night, the Tomb of Endless Bones' comes with its own skill special effects, and the complete set of equipment can activate standby animation.

Activity time: November 10, 2023- December 8, 2023

Activity Rules:

Each theme of the Star Diamond Mall will be limited to one month. Star diamonds can be obtained by extracting star diamond treasure boxes, with a high probability of obtaining 120, 80, 30, 15, 10, and 1 star diamond. Collect the Zinalan Lotus Dance - Scarlet Fantasy series, and you can exchange it for Shangxiang - Lost Bone Tomb (action) and Shangxiang - Lost Bone Tomb (hair color). Collect the Shangxiang - Lost Bone Tomb series and have the Shangxiang - Cat Mother hairstyle, you can consume spirit stones to exchange for Shangxiang - Lost Bone Tomb II (hair color)

[New fitting room added]

New direct sales on the page: Ouyang Miaomiao - Entanglement · White Yarn (Shoes), Luo Fang - Entanglement · Mystery Corridor (Shoes), White Snow - Entanglement · Red Spider (Shoes), Wei Qingyu - Entanglement · Silk Feather (Shoes), Blue Hero - Entanglement · White Plum (Shoes), Ouyang Miaomiao - Graffiti · Falling Red Series, Wei Qingyu - Graffiti · Ghost Series, Ge Yongming - Existing Girlfriend (Part 1), Aofeng - Existing Girlfriend (Part 1), Blue Hero - Existing Boyfriend (Part 1), Wei Qingyu - Existing Boyfriend (Part 1) Ling Zhengying - Add My Friend (Part 1), Wu Qizhi - Add My Friend (Part 1)

New additions to Star Diamond Mall: Li Xiaotu - Twilight Flower Wedding · Pink Series, Blue Heron - Twilight Flower Wedding · Purple Series, Shang Xiang - Lost Bone Tomb Series

New interface added for Shattered Jade Casting: Manlin Minghui Rabbit Girl Series, He Ruoyao Shengyu Xihui Series

Function Optimization

Add a new anchor mode, which will hide some clothing when enabled Some unpurchased clothing will no longer be displayed in the shopping mall fitting room

Problem Repair