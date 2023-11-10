 Skip to content

Grand Strokers update for 10 November 2023

v58 Patch Notes!!! Gotta STROKE 'em ALL!

10 November 2023

-Added Bucket of Sand to Enemy list.

COLLECT THEM ALL! Strokemon CARDS now out in the environment.

-Added 52 collectible cards to collect through the merchant, enemies, environment, raid bosses etc.

THANK YOU FOR PLAYING!!!

Have an amazing day!

