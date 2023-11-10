November 10th Update (1)

Dear players

Thank you for your feedback. The updates for this time are as follows:

Added a new talent,Elastic Challenge,After defeat, you can choose to lower the difficulty by 5 levels and continue the challenge. The maximum level for talent recasting and refinement has been increased to level 12. The set skill effects of the spell series sets have been significantly enhanced. The blessing effects of some berserker series have been strengthened. The difficulty curve in the early stages has been lowered, and the difficulty scaling will adjust until level 120 (values remain unchanged for level 150). Other bugs and some localization issues have been fixed.

Note: To obtain the best gaming experience, please ensure that you have downloaded the latest version of the game.