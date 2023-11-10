November 10th Update (1)

Dear players
Thank you for your feedback. The updates for this time are as follows:
- Added a new talent,Elastic Challenge,After defeat, you can choose to lower the difficulty by 5 levels and continue the challenge.
- The maximum level for talent recasting and refinement has been increased to level 12.
- The set skill effects of the spell series sets have been significantly enhanced.
- The blessing effects of some berserker series have been strengthened.
- The difficulty curve in the early stages has been lowered, and the difficulty scaling will adjust until level 120 (values remain unchanged for level 150).
- Other bugs and some localization issues have been fixed.
Note: To obtain the best gaming experience, please ensure that you have downloaded the latest version of the game.
Changed files in this update