- Changed the order where newly recruited adventurers would generate their own skill-hotkeys. Now the weapon skill will be default at key [1].
- Fixed missing dialogue sprites for Gilbert
- Deactivating stances no longer cost sp
- Some minor AI-Adjustments
Our Adventurer Guild update for 10 November 2023
Patch 0.718
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2026001 Depot 2026001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update