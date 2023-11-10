 Skip to content

Our Adventurer Guild update for 10 November 2023

Patch 0.718

Patch 0.718

Build 12666250

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed the order where newly recruited adventurers would generate their own skill-hotkeys. Now the weapon skill will be default at key [1].
  • Fixed missing dialogue sprites for Gilbert
  • Deactivating stances no longer cost sp
  • Some minor AI-Adjustments

