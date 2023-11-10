 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Image Delusion VR - SexVersion - update for 10 November 2023

Ver1.04

Share · View all patches · Build 12666114 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Support for stereo images
Added stereo image samples
MR room now supports VirtualDesktop pass-through
(Select standard green (R:0,G:153,B:51))
Added MR room dimming function
Less outbursts of controller swivel
Fixed sound bar not reacting to a hit immediately after it is generated
Fixed heavy world "Town"

Changed files in this update

Depot 2640651 Depot 2640651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link