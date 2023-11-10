Support for stereo images
Added stereo image samples
MR room now supports VirtualDesktop pass-through
(Select standard green (R:0,G:153,B:51))
Added MR room dimming function
Less outbursts of controller swivel
Fixed sound bar not reacting to a hit immediately after it is generated
Fixed heavy world "Town"
Image Delusion VR - SexVersion - update for 10 November 2023
Ver1.04
Changed files in this update