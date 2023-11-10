 Skip to content

Labyrinthatory update for 10 November 2023

Patch 1.0.2

Patch 1.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Made some adjustments to Path Finding to make the puzzle easier and more clear
-Added a very important reference as a new puzzle victory comment
-Fixed some minor typos

