Build 12665934 · Last edited 10 November 2023 – 00:39:14 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone,

Here is a small fix for some issues that came up in today's patch

Fixed story pages object in inventory not showing up in old saves

Fixed game switching to fullscreen for a moment when starting game if set to windowed

As always, please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Discussions area of the Community Hub.