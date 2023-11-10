Update 54 - Getting Free From Grabbers

This week’s update fixes a handful of long-standing bugs that have haunted us since launch. Sorry it took us this long to get to them, but they turned out to be surprisingly complicated.

We fixed a collection of bugs that prevented Survivor bots from reliably rescuing players who had been grabbed. Bots can now target and shoot the Grabber more effectively at close to medium range. That means you shouldn’t see any more bots shooting into the wall by the Grabber

Additionally, we found a few cases where pulse wouldn’t release a grabbed Survivor when we expected it to. This was caused by a reduction in efficacy of the pulse at its maximum range, and affected both bots and human players, where a pulse at the edge of the effective range would look like it hit a grabbed Survivor, but it wouldn’t actually free them from the grab. We’ve fixed the issue, so now any amount of pulse hitting a grabbed player should free them

Health stations no longer work in versus mode. We disabled them in Versus after feedback from playtests. They tend to tip the balance hard in favor of Survivors, with no accompanying risk increase of risk

Bots will no longer teleport when they’re reviving a downed player or respawning a dead player

We’ve fixed a long-standing issue with player-created fire. Previously, the fire visual FX and the area of effect for fire damage from grenades or flaming goo could get out of sync in certain conditions. We’ve fixed the desync, so now if you can see fire on the ground, it will damage you. If you can’t see fire on the ground, you won’t take damage when you walk through a space

Added ambient sound effects to Episode 4, Level 2

Added sounds to force fields and repulsor lifts throughout the game

Added and adjusted timing for voice lines in Episode 4

Gave the bots an unhealthy fixation on spawner turrets