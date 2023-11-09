1.3.5R Patch Notes

Happy Friday everyone!

This week brings some more bug fixes but mostly more changes around UI and the keyboard and controller workings. The biggest things you will probably notice are that the UI highlights are much beefier and when in keyboard/controller mode the scroll areas now are layered so you select the scroll then can access it's buttons. Obviously there is still a decent amount of work to do here as right now the exit cases are fickle and the buttons don't remember themselves nicely on exit but I'm making good progress with it.

Next week I will have a bit less time as I need to take care of some very important paperwork so I may skip Friday's regular update and just do a bigger one the week after but I'll see how far I get.

Also from now on, the demo is going to get updated every couple of versions to save me some time.

Thanks for your patience and for all being so lovely while I juggle things!

<3 Violet

General

Fixed NPC path setting wait during events.

Swapped order of room persistence so it fails later (this will hopefully help with the bug where items don’t load into apartments sometimes while I investigate further).

Gift register: fixed items not registering when there is only 1 in inventory.

Sitting - Fixed sprite panic when trying to hold items during sit animation.

Fixed mouse click interaction on TV and ATM.

UI:

Added layering and overlays to all phone menus.

Added thicker pink highlight on button selections (this will be customisable later).

Hotbar - fixed phone not responding to click.

Changed buttons to clear themselves if they are selected to respect ingore_mouse/keyboard/controller.

Controller/Keyboard mode:

Added highlight to scroll areas.

Added layering to scroll areas so they register as separate areas.

Added button selection to preference scroll areas/context menus.

Added auto selection to scrolls where appropriate.

Added ability to scroll in areas with no buttons.

Fixed the location creation of (most) context menus (still a few left).

Fixed some auto selection of buttons in different areas

Petal events: