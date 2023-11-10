DRAGOT v1.04

-Added version number to bottom right of main menu
-Game now asks if you want to go back to menu for sure if you press back to menu on runs 5 minutes or longer
-Changed demon unlock event to require a certain item
-Nerfed demon and Jester Hat combo
-Fixed slime puddles
-Fixed glitch with demon dragon
-Fixed visual glitch that occured when passing through room 45-1
-Fixed fire damage numbers on enemies
-Fixed Molotov Necklace
-Updated Lead-Lined Boots sprite
-Fixed eyeball boss room incorrectly being labeled a part of hell
-Fixed Wand Of Transmutation not showing in encyclopedia correctly
-Fixed undead projectiles not being caught by Catcher's Mitt
