DRAGOT v1.04

-Added version number to bottom right of main menu

-Game now asks if you want to go back to menu for sure if you press back to menu on runs 5 minutes or longer

-Changed demon unlock event to require a certain item

-Nerfed demon and Jester Hat combo

-Fixed slime puddles

-Fixed glitch with demon dragon

-Fixed visual glitch that occured when passing through room 45-1

-Fixed fire damage numbers on enemies

-Fixed Molotov Necklace

-Updated Lead-Lined Boots sprite

-Fixed eyeball boss room incorrectly being labeled a part of hell

-Fixed Wand Of Transmutation not showing in encyclopedia correctly

-Fixed undead projectiles not being caught by Catcher's Mitt