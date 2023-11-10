 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DRAGOT update for 10 November 2023

DRAGOT v1.04

Share · View all patches · Build 12665715 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added version number to bottom right of main menu
-Game now asks if you want to go back to menu for sure if you press back to menu on runs 5 minutes or longer
-Changed demon unlock event to require a certain item
-Nerfed demon and Jester Hat combo
-Fixed slime puddles
-Fixed glitch with demon dragon
-Fixed visual glitch that occured when passing through room 45-1
-Fixed fire damage numbers on enemies
-Fixed Molotov Necklace
-Updated Lead-Lined Boots sprite
-Fixed eyeball boss room incorrectly being labeled a part of hell
-Fixed Wand Of Transmutation not showing in encyclopedia correctly
-Fixed undead projectiles not being caught by Catcher's Mitt

Changed files in this update

Depot 2426842 Depot 2426842
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link