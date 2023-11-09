SPEEDRUN MODE ADDED "I didnt know you could do that..."

-added a speed run mode, unlocked by beating the game, selected from the Mode Select Menu.

-fixed a warp bug

-fixed the sliding bug yet again

-added ability in the game options to toggle on and off the hitstun

removing the hitstun DRASTICALLY changes how the game plays, its a bit fast but its very refreshing

I HOPE YOU ADHD RIDDLED SPEED-BROS HAVE FUN WITH THE SPEEDRUN MODE

its not really how I wanted the game to be played, I think playing for score is much more fun but whatever you guys ask I will give