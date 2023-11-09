SPEEDRUN MODE ADDED "I didnt know you could do that..."

-added a speed run mode, unlocked by beating the game, selected from the Mode Select Menu.
-fixed a warp bug
-fixed the sliding bug yet again
-added ability in the game options to toggle on and off the hitstun
removing the hitstun DRASTICALLY changes how the game plays, its a bit fast but its very refreshing
I HOPE YOU ADHD RIDDLED SPEED-BROS HAVE FUN WITH THE SPEEDRUN MODE
its not really how I wanted the game to be played, I think playing for score is much more fun but whatever you guys ask I will give
