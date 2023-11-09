 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TraumaCore Violence update for 9 November 2023

SPEEDRUN MODE ADDED "I didnt know you could do that..."

Share · View all patches · Build 12665617 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-added a speed run mode, unlocked by beating the game, selected from the Mode Select Menu.
-fixed a warp bug
-fixed the sliding bug yet again
-added ability in the game options to toggle on and off the hitstun

removing the hitstun DRASTICALLY changes how the game plays, its a bit fast but its very refreshing

I HOPE YOU ADHD RIDDLED SPEED-BROS HAVE FUN WITH THE SPEEDRUN MODE

its not really how I wanted the game to be played, I think playing for score is much more fun but whatever you guys ask I will give

Changed files in this update

Depot 2284461 Depot 2284461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link