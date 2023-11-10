🚀 BIG FAT BATTLE OUT NOW: LET THE BATTLE BEGIN!

THE DAY HAS COME BATTLERS!

Welcome to the most ludicrous battle arena the gaming world has ever seen—now live!

This fast-paced, knock-out shooter dares you to outlast the chaos, conquer the absurd, and dominate the competition.

Gear up with wacky weapons, pick your peculiar protagonist, and prep for pandemonium because WE ARE LIVE!

What madness awaits you in the melee?

🌆 Three distinct maps each offering a wild new world of mayhem

🔫 Loot mega-weapons and powerups with endless combinations for your loadout

💪 Level up through a roguelike loadout system that keeps the gameplay fresh and frantic

🎭 Collect a lineup of the zaniest fighters you'll ever control

🏰 Tailor your tactics and transform your playstyle to outsmart your rivals!

🛡️ Outwit and outlast in a game where quick reflexes and sharp strategies are key

👶 Parodic powerhouses are in the mix. Make your mark. Choose with care.

Help us build!

Early Access is just the beginning of our shared adventure.

We believe in growing and evolving with our players, valuing each piece of feedback, every suggestion, and the wild ideas that can only come from our community.

You can share your feedback on our Steam community or join our Discord to have a direct dialogue with the team behind Big Fat Battle!

We also share updates on:

Twitter

Tikok

See you in the arena battlers!