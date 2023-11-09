I Wanna Maker is out of Early Access! (v1.0)

I Wanna Maker has reached v1.0 and is out of Early Access! Woo!

With this v1.0 update, we've added a hand-crafted campaign mode with several worlds, Steam achievements which also unlock new player cosmetics, new options to visually enhance levels, and more!

I Wanna Maker first started development at the end of 2016. We entered Early Access in February 2020. After 7 years of development, and over 240,000 levels made by players during Early Access, we're happy to officially release v1.0! Thank you to everyone who's been with us for a while, and hello to new players!

Post-release Plans

We decided to leave Early Access because we’ve implemented all the main features that were planned when the game was initially released. We will continue to work on the game after release, but the development will likely be slower. We’ll still be looking at adding highly requested features, fixes, etc.

Changelog:

Campaign mode with several worlds

Steam achievements which unlock new player cosmetics

New Particle Emitter object

Many new prop objects

Object layers - sort most objects between 5 depth layers

Object color blending - choose a color tint on many objects

New shootable parameter on Walkers and Crushers

Platform sprite variations

Add "Next unused trigger number" option

Add some new level visuals

Add some new songs

Featured levels view

Online Lobby Players view

Reset Early Access challenges and leaderboards, added separate Early Access leaderboard

Add controller joystick controls on menus

Allow saving uploaded levels locally if you're the creator

Some UI updates

Misc bug fixes

Please note that updated Chinese translations are still being worked on and will likely be available in the coming days!