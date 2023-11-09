Town portal skill for the ranger, and some minor corrections

The next update is ready in a short while:
-
Added a new skill to the ranger called 'Town Portal.' This skill enables the ranger to teleport the party to any village teleport that has already been discovered. The skill unlocks at level 20. If your characters have already reached that level, it will automatically be added to the skill book when you load your game.
-
Corrected a minor bug from the previous update related to the auto-walk function. If you activated auto-walk and used the run key to set auto-walk to run speed, run speed would persist when the function was disabled and would only return to normal walk speed if the run key was pressed once more. This has now been fixed.
-
Corrected some typos.
Changed files in this update