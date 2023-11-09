🔫 Attention Trigger Fever Players! Version 0.12.4 Update Now Live! 🔫

Greetings Trigger Fever enthusiasts!

We're thrilled to announce the release of version 0.12.4, bringing a bundle of improvements and fixes to enhance your gaming experience. Your feedback has been invaluable, and we've been hard at work addressing your concerns. Here's what's new:

🚀 Performance Boost:

We've tackled reported lag issues, resulting in a smoother and more responsive gaming experience. Your intense battles just got even more thrilling!

🌋 Volcan Map Fix:

Good news for lava lovers! The pesky collision issue in the volcan map has been squashed. Enjoy the heat without the unexpected setbacks – no more collisions in the lava!

🎨 UI Tweaks:

Aesthetic adjustments to the user interface for a cleaner and more polished look. Your visual experience is now as sharp as your aim!

🧟 Survival Mode Fixes:

No more spawning struggles! Survival enemies have bid farewell to getting stuck at spawn points, ensuring a relentless and dynamic gameplay experience.

🏃 Survival Upgrade Nerf:

Watch your step! Movement speed survival upgrades have been dialed down a notch, introducing a new level of challenge to keep you on your toes.

🌐 Out of Bounds Safeguard:

We've implemented a failsafe mechanism to teleport entities back into the battlefield if they wander too far out of bounds. Stay in the action without unintended escapades!

🔥 Survival Mode Balancing:

Brace yourselves! Survival mode has undergone balancing adjustments, ratcheting up the difficulty for those seeking the ultimate challenge. Are you up for it?

Update your game now to dive into these enhancements and take Trigger Fever to new heights! Your continued support and feedback are pivotal in shaping the game's evolution.

See you in the arena, sharpshooters!

Thank you for being part of the Trigger Fever community!

Happy gaming,

Rotstudio