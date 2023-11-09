 Skip to content

Solune update for 9 November 2023

Minor Bug Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12665216 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue that occurred when prompted to open the menu immediately before a boss battle. Anyone with a save in those locations may experience a minor graphical glitch when loading their save, but it should fix itself after the battle.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2636571 Depot 2636571
  • Loading history…
