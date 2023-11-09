Fixed an issue that occurred when prompted to open the menu immediately before a boss battle. Anyone with a save in those locations may experience a minor graphical glitch when loading their save, but it should fix itself after the battle.
Solune update for 9 November 2023
Minor Bug Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
