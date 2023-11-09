Update 69: Gift code and voting system for upcoming functions

Update 69 :
What's new:
- New "gift" button next to settings so you can enter a gift code and get in-game rewards
- New voting button in the settings menu for players to vote for their next favorite feature.
Improvements:
- Improvements to character eye and mouth resolution
- Graphic redesign of the loading bar on the loading screen
- Sound added when player tries to buy an item and doesn't have enough Nox.
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug that prevented players from finishing the platform game.
- Fixed a bug on the 10,000 cucumber harvesting achievement (reversed with 100).
- Fixed a bug on some Steam achievements
- Re-enable gift function for Steam friends
Changed files in this update