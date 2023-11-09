 Skip to content

Farmer Toon update for 9 November 2023

Update 69: Gift code and voting system for upcoming functions

Share · View all patches · Build 12665205 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 69 :

What's new:

  • New "gift" button next to settings so you can enter a gift code and get in-game rewards
  • New voting button in the settings menu for players to vote for their next favorite feature.

Improvements:

  • Improvements to character eye and mouth resolution
  • Graphic redesign of the loading bar on the loading screen
  • Sound added when player tries to buy an item and doesn't have enough Nox.

Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug that prevented players from finishing the platform game.
  • Fixed a bug on the 10,000 cucumber harvesting achievement (reversed with 100).
  • Fixed a bug on some Steam achievements
  • Re-enable gift function for Steam friends

