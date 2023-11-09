11/9/23 - Big Chaos Chain Update 1.30.0 (The Bazaar)

Chaos Chain

Salutations, freelancers...

Here is the next big update for the game. It adds a HUGE new interior area which is about the side of one of the districts, lots of new dialogue, new soundtracks, and more! The list might not be as long as some of the other major updates that I've done in the past, but that's simply just because over the past few months, I've been releasing medium sized updates quite rapidly. Several of which were during September and October.

Check out the change log below!



A screenshot from The Bazaar

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

**Bug Fixes:** * FIXED some typos **Changes & Additions:** * Added The Bazaar area (This area is pretty large and very detailed - it's basically like a new district of its very own) * Added several new unique characters to interact with * Added new ripperdoc/augware tech (Crank - Found in the Bazaar) * Added some new shops * Balanced several different equipment (Also updated relevant enemy stats) * Added a lot of new lore to dialogues * Added new unique character graphics files (Sprites and faces) * Increased the blue color tint adjustment of night hours (Sunset, midnight, pre-sunrise) * Updated several tilesets with new table models, shelves, benches, etc (Interior stuff) * Added new environmental graphics (Exterior misc stuff) * Added 7 new battle background soundtracks * Added 15 new exploration and main menu background soundtracks * Added 3 new player apartment area background soundtracks * Updated some shop listings * Updated character creation background soundtrack * Updated initial intro background soundtrack * Renamed the Hopeless Soul enemy battlers to "Hopeless" followed by a unique tag for each of them (Hopeless: Shiver, Savage, Fiend, Reaver) * Several other various tweaks and adjustments

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.

For more info on the game, visit the store page below!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1536730/Chaos_Chain/

If you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel!

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː