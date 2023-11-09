Patch 14 - Arrow upgrades, new blueprints, new cave and more

Hey everyone,

This patch adds a new small cave along with the second to last ??? findable item. We also added the ability to craft explosive, fire, shock and poison arrows. Along with this, there are 5 new findable blueprints in the world, and 2 new structures added to the book.

We also added some new story note pickups, and the ability to view previously collected notes via a stack kept in the inventory. There are also a bunch of new points of interest and pickups added to the map, as well as new details and decorations added to many of the cannibal villages in the world.

Finally we added a new cannibal type, Igor, and tweaked the muddy cannibals A.I. so they will now prioritize eating instead of attacking and fixed and improved a bunch of other things all listed below.

As always, please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Discussions area of the Community Hub.

Features

New small cave added to map

Added another ??? findable item

You can now view all the notes you find around the world via the group of pages item in inventory

Added 3 new findable blueprint traps and 2 other findable blueprints

Added buildable spear holder

Added buildable double bed

Added new cannibal type ‘Igor’

Added some new note pickups

Added new decorative magazine and book

Added new crafting animation for crafting GPS trackers

Added a bunch of new details, pickups and environment details to world

Added various details to many of the cannibal villages

Extended and detailed the 3 ice caves

Added new facial deformities to some cannibal faces

Added new draped tarp pickups on some stumps and skeletons in world

Muddies will now gather to pray to their own effigies that were added to various places around the world and will now prioritize food over everything else

Improvements

Cannibals with skin masks or bags on their heads now have more agitated idle animations

Tactical bow resting idle can now be aimed down slightly further, bringing it in line with the crafted bow idle animation

When holding a bow and equipping the lighter, the lighter will no longer float through the air towards the players hand

Overweight Male Cannibals now have an alternate burning animation which fixes a bug where they would pop from prone to standing

Heavy Cannibals’ drink water animation has been cleaned up so that their club is in the correct position in their hand

Added more deer and land turtles to the far side of map

Twins now has an electrocute reaction

When the player skins dead animals, other players will now see the knife and pickup in their hands

Improved the look of creepy Virginia and demon wetness masks

Improved albedo on fishing huts

Converted various pickups to use more performant primitives colliders

Improved look and detail of many of the story note pages

Added extra fog to mountains and added more fog details on far side of map

Added poisoned status support to characters, they will lose health and energy and sometimes get injured and stop attacking when poisoned, and multiple poison effects will stack

Arrows that break a piece of armor will attach to the enemy instead of falling off

Items dropped on killing a character should now retain item instance data if there is any stored

Cannibals carrying a torch will now drop their torch on death

Improved issues with hitting or electrocuting cannibals on trees not knocking them off

When a client dismembers a dead body, the limbs now spawn in the position they see them

Adjusted killer whales away from some too shallow areas, and fixed visual issue with their jump

Filled the large lake on the far side of the mountain with fish

Improved the look of cycling arrows on the bow by not having the arrow flicker while switching to to the next arrow

Improved how lighting held items work

Added some randomization to tarp bounces

When dismounting the Knight V you will now re-equip your previous weapon

Improved look of Common Juniper billboard

Added far distance stippling when billboards are disabled/enabled

Added wind effect to placed tarps

Some vegetation added to cliff and mountain meshes

Pipes and drips added in bunker food corridor

Some small environment changes and updates for new points of interest

Lake details layout improved

Entertainment bunker entrance adjusted to not get momentarily stuck in rock when entering

Oak tree albedo map adjustment to blend better with environment

Balance

Reduced baby attack damage from 15 to 10

The animation for the player retrieving their backpack after a death has been sped up and shortened

On sleep interruption, players will now sometimes find multiple enemies close by

Masked cannibals will sometimes get out of breath

A fire status impact on a dead body will now burn it to bones (eg. fire arrows or torch)

When muddies eat, it will reduce their anger and make them more likely to ignore the player, and they are now more likely to be distracted by food during combat

Set Dead Stump A break amount to 10 (so one hit breaks)

Fixes

Fixed dismembered limbs on dead bodies coming back after loading game

Fixed issue where placing severed head on a stick could break other player actions

Fixed index array exception in multiplayer when a player equips their third modded weapon

Fixed locking and unlocking doors in player bases not updating the navigation graph, and fixed some missing door setup

Fixed some cases of navigation links from bases to terrain not refreshing and improved accuracy of check for the navigation links

Fixed rock beam not updating nav cut when it's finished or partially dismantled

Fixed leaning beams navigation cuts not applying scale correctly

Fixed some issues with ramp navigation not linking segments correctly

Fixed trees not falling properly in multiplayer when destroyed with an explosive

Fixed falling trees not dealing damage to multiplayer clients

Fixed twins climb out of ground not immediately completing when alerted, and disabled climbing out of bunker floors

Fixed heavy cannibal death on back looping glitch

Fixed some regular cannibal types always glowing in the dark

Fix for some note pickups being obscured by thumb when held

Fixed look of alpha on newspaper clippings

Fix for email pickup normals looking blocky

Fixed spear being hard to pickup when looking at extremities

Fixed placing a pillar next to an apex breaking the nearby apex supported beam

Fixed incorrect deck rail placement option when targeting a full wall without a beam above while holding a log plank

Fixed carrying gold mask enemy not showing mask

Removed pistol reload animation from the bows animation graph and stopped it from trying to perform the reloading animation if the lighter was also equipped

Fixed issue where message notifications on the left side of the screen would not show up properly is there was an already active notification on the screen

Fix some visual jerkiness when large animals or enemies turn on terrain slopes

Fix some driftwood at beach reappearing after breaking

Fixed player knocked down when holding a bow causing jerkiness of camera and animation

Fixed case where damaged beams could prevent placing floor planks

Fixed structures attached to beams floating if the pillars supporting it are cut

Fixed case where placing a grounded beam near a hill would result with a beam into a broken state

Fixed bridge rope UI not turning red after reaching max distance without touching a structure

Fixed dismantling standing fire not working

Fixed fishing huts lod1 not using the right material with support for occlusion

Fixed snow occlusion popping in Fishing huts/Snow cabin sometimes when looking up

Fixed bad player state when opening inventory while unequipping book or using shovel

Fixed radios in multiplayer not playing in sync or not playing at all in some case

Fixed propane burners explosion not synced properly in multiplayer

Fixed traps not triggering on first frame in multiplayer

Fixed animation visual issues when eating consumables from world

Fixed menu buttons hologram background and final death screen text showing as squares in some languages

Fixed final death screen not scaling properly with resolution

Fixed final death screen localization

Fix for Inventory item info UI sometimes not turning off when hovering over buttons that also had UI elements

Fixed material memory leaks in Book / Inventory

Fix visual popping for aloe, arrow leaf and spreading phlox in some cases

Fixed displacement on water/streams not working correctly

Fix for some density volumes getting culled

Fix for broken Spreading Phlox Burn error

Fix for visible gap in streams section LODs

