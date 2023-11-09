 Skip to content

Goblin and Coins II update for 9 November 2023

Update 1.2.3

Build 12665019

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Nothing really changed in this new build compared to the previous one in the means of levels, enemies, gameplay... The only thing is that I've increased the number of continues available in order to motivate the players who don't understand the idea of continues and the underworld and might be scared by the shrinking numbers, and reward those who manage to escape it. So, from now on...

  • New game with an "easier start" ON (default) sets you with 30 continues instead of 20.
  • New game with an "easier start" OFF sets you with 20 continues instead of 15.
  • Escaping the underworld adds 20 new continues instead of 15.

Sadly, this requires a new game to be started, existing saves won't be changed automatically.

