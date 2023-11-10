 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shadows of Rogue: The Sorcerer's Curse update for 10 November 2023

Quick adjustments and previews

Share · View all patches · Build 12665002 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bug where defense attribute was not being used to reduce taken damage. It should make the player more resistant to damage now.
Increased all stats when leveling up.
Cheaper foods in tavern.
Gold is now permanent between runs(still working on saving gold after game is closed), so you can use it on next run or in unlockables screen.
Attack damage from enemies reduced a bit.
Added tips screen, explaining some main mechanics.
Unlockables screen PREVIEW added. The unlockable items are still not ready, but can be previewed.
Adjusted some interface elements.
Magnet rod atraction adjusted.
Added option to watch introduction history instead of being auto triggered after starting the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2591841 Depot 2591841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link