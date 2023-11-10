Quick adjustments and previews

Fixed bug where defense attribute was not being used to reduce taken damage. It should make the player more resistant to damage now.

Increased all stats when leveling up.

Cheaper foods in tavern.

Gold is now permanent between runs(still working on saving gold after game is closed), so you can use it on next run or in unlockables screen.

Attack damage from enemies reduced a bit.

Added tips screen, explaining some main mechanics.

Unlockables screen PREVIEW added. The unlockable items are still not ready, but can be previewed.

Adjusted some interface elements.

Magnet rod atraction adjusted.

Added option to watch introduction history instead of being auto triggered after starting the game.