Popcorn Rocket update for 9 November 2023

Patch 1.20 Fix!

Patch 1.20 Fix!

Build 12664956

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update fixes the following:

  • Level 6 Boss Tractor Beam Fix upon Boss being defeated and carries onto Level 7 with the Popcorn Rocket still being dragged towards the enemy.

  • Level 8 Boss Fix for Normal Game and Boss Rush where the game crashes if you collide with one of the roses while it's still on the boss.

  • Music fix for Level 10 Boss Rush where the music won't play if the Boss Rush is restarted.

  • Various Audio Fixes to balance audio and sound effects better.

