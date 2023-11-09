Patch 1.20 Fix!

This update fixes the following:

Level 6 Boss Tractor Beam Fix upon Boss being defeated and carries onto Level 7 with the Popcorn Rocket still being dragged towards the enemy.

Level 8 Boss Fix for Normal Game and Boss Rush where the game crashes if you collide with one of the roses while it's still on the boss.

Music fix for Level 10 Boss Rush where the music won't play if the Boss Rush is restarted.