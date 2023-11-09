- Fixed a bug where you interact with the map on pause menu you couldn't start the second day.
- Fixed a bug where your car wouldn't spawn near you once you save your car elsewhere.
- When you sold an item, you gained the money of your last customer's counter offer, not anymore 🙂
- After our last update, some of the saved items' price was still 0, we take care of it.
- Some yard sale tables were outside, we put them back in.
- Some items at yard sales became stuck in tables, we fixed it.
Storage Hustle update for 9 November 2023
Day #2 Patch Notes V0.2.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2529171 Depot 2529171
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update