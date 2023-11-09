 Skip to content

Storage Hustle update for 9 November 2023

Day #2 Patch Notes V0.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12664922 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where you interact with the map on pause menu you couldn't start the second day.
  • Fixed a bug where your car wouldn't spawn near you once you save your car elsewhere.
  • When you sold an item, you gained the money of your last customer's counter offer, not anymore 🙂
  • After our last update, some of the saved items' price was still 0, we take care of it.
  • Some yard sale tables were outside, we put them back in.
  • Some items at yard sales became stuck in tables, we fixed it.

