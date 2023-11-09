 Skip to content

Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 9 November 2023

Skills Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a fully fleshed out skill tree for Hunting Shuriken
  • Added ingame upgrades for Hunting Shuriken
  • Fixed a bug where damage conversion was suffering from diminishing returns (note that no skill would experience this prior to this patch, and it was fixed to enable a new Hunting Shuriken skill)
  • Fixed a bug where it was possible to equip skills you had zero points invested in by using the individual point respec feature (thanks for the bug report!)
  • Fixed a text overflow issue on some resolutions when a skill had 20 or more points in it

