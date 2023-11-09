- Added a fully fleshed out skill tree for Hunting Shuriken
- Added ingame upgrades for Hunting Shuriken
- Fixed a bug where damage conversion was suffering from diminishing returns (note that no skill would experience this prior to this patch, and it was fixed to enable a new Hunting Shuriken skill)
- Fixed a bug where it was possible to equip skills you had zero points invested in by using the individual point respec feature (thanks for the bug report!)
- Fixed a text overflow issue on some resolutions when a skill had 20 or more points in it
Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 9 November 2023
Skills Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2632001 Depot 2632001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update