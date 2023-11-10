 Skip to content

Rightfully, Beary Arms update for 10 November 2023

Patch Note 0.3.5

Patch Note 0.3.5

Enemies and other NPCs

**

Battree

**

  • Fixed a bug where Battree would phase out of the room through a door - this could happen to other NPCs as well (fixed for them too), but it happened to Battree most often.

