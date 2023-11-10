Saturday Developer Play Session + Patch + Giveaways

Saturday Developer Play Session w/ Giveaways

We are having a Developer Play Session this Saturday (11th of November) starting at 12 PM PST / 3 PM EST / 9 PM CEST and it will go for several hours.

During the play session we will be doing giveaways on our Twitch!

November 9th Changelog

You can find the changelog for this patch here!

Looking forward

Recently we've been splitting our time between fixing bugs, adding new UI features, and optimizing the first time user experience (see our change to servers in the changelog). We've been getting closer and closer to having our 4th map Caul where we want it. Our level designer and 3D artist have been crushing it. We are still aiming for the very very end of November to release the map.

As far as AI / bot improvements go, we've been pretty open about this in Discord, streams, etc. When we first implemented AI, due to scope reasons, we made all the AI just play as riflemen and there wasn't the ability for AI to play as different classes. With all the energy and love we've received from the community, we're now fired up to add the functionality for AI to play different classes. This is a biggish task as we don't have the functionality in yet. We will have to do this iteratively. Meaning... we will start with the Support class most likely, get it working properly and behaving, and then move onto another class. Our goal is to get the AI to at least play Squad Leader, Medic, Support, and Riflemen. Roles that can really improve the experience. We have a pretty clear idea how we will make the AI play Squad Leader which should really enhance the experience - especially when there are no Squad Leaders.

Again, this is a very big task and it will be done iteratively so we ask you all to be a little patient. Once we get the Support class in and it's behavior's polished that will be a huge milestone for us. I don't want to give you a timeline and get your hopes up but we are really hoping and trying to have this in before the December holidays (at least Support and Medic).

There are some other stuff we have planned to put into the game as well but I'll keep that for another day.

Stop by our Discord. We have a solid LFG - looking for group now that are coordinating when they play and it's only getting bigger, slowly, but it is getting bigger!

Thanks for reading and I'll see you this Saturday at 12 PM PST for our Play Session!