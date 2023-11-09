Update 8 Fixes v0.8.2.9

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Pioneers!

Hello again everyone, Here’s another patch with a variety of fixes and improvements such as fixing another legacy issue where targeting Electric Locomotives/Freight Carts inside a Train Station was more difficult than it should be, Jetpack fuel selection not working correctly, Improvements with hitching/stuttering around Refineries/Blenders/Pipes fixing and more!

We’re are currently looking out for any issues we might be forgetting about as we’re feeling in a more stable situation with Update 8 as a whole, so if there’s anything important that you think should be fixed ASAP please let us know over at our QA Site: https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We read your posts every day

See you again soon everyone, have a nice weekend <3

EOS

Added a popup to inform when an online session could not be created and that you are about to continue offline

You can retry the sign-in process by restarting the game

BUG FIXES

Fixed incorrect text when mining resource nodes

Fixed conveyor belts being able to be built in invalid shapes by using Nudge

Fixed a bug where Packaged Liquid Biofuel could not be selected in the Jetpack until Packaged Turbofuel is unlocked

You can now more easily interact with Electric Locomotives and Freight Carts when they are docked on a Train Station

Fixed Graphics Preset option always showing “Custom” on some hardware configurations that did not support some of the options

Some improvements to Pipe SFX causing hitches/stuttering in factories with a lot of Refineries/Blenders built

LOCALISATION

Updated all languages with the latest translations

Updated language completion rates

KNOWN ISSUES

A reminder for people who have been having issues with unexpected crashes on startup or weird behaviour with the game, in that case please try to verify your game files.

You can do this on Steam by Right Clicking the game in your Library > Properties > Installed Files > Verify integrity of game files...

And on Epic by clicking on the three dots (“...”) next to the title or at the right side, depending on your selected library view > Manage > Verify Files > Verify

This may or may not redownload a large amount of files which might take a while depending on your internet connection or hard drive speeds so be wary of that.