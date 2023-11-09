Update 8 Fixes v0.8.2.9

Hi Pioneers!
Hello again everyone, Here’s another patch with a variety of fixes and improvements such as fixing another legacy issue where targeting Electric Locomotives/Freight Carts inside a Train Station was more difficult than it should be, Jetpack fuel selection not working correctly, Improvements with hitching/stuttering around Refineries/Blenders/Pipes fixing and more!
We’re are currently looking out for any issues we might be forgetting about as we’re feeling in a more stable situation with Update 8 as a whole, so if there’s anything important that you think should be fixed ASAP please let us know over at our QA Site: https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We read your posts every day
See you again soon everyone, have a nice weekend <3
EOS
- Added a popup to inform when an online session could not be created and that you are about to continue offline
- You can retry the sign-in process by restarting the game
BUG FIXES
- Fixed incorrect text when mining resource nodes
- Fixed conveyor belts being able to be built in invalid shapes by using Nudge
- Fixed a bug where Packaged Liquid Biofuel could not be selected in the Jetpack until Packaged Turbofuel is unlocked
- You can now more easily interact with Electric Locomotives and Freight Carts when they are docked on a Train Station
- Fixed Graphics Preset option always showing “Custom” on some hardware configurations that did not support some of the options
- Some improvements to Pipe SFX causing hitches/stuttering in factories with a lot of Refineries/Blenders built
LOCALISATION
- Updated all languages with the latest translations
- Updated language completion rates
KNOWN ISSUES
- A reminder for people who have been having issues with unexpected crashes on startup or weird behaviour with the game, in that case please try to verify your game files.
You can do this on Steam by Right Clicking the game in your Library > Properties > Installed Files > Verify integrity of game files...
And on Epic by clicking on the three dots (“...”) next to the title or at the right side, depending on your selected library view > Manage > Verify Files > Verify
This may or may not redownload a large amount of files which might take a while depending on your internet connection or hard drive speeds so be wary of that.
-
If you are using mods, they might need to be updated or uninstalled after updating so please keep this in mind too.
-
The first time booting the game will be very slow, but that should not continue to happen after the first boot
-
Game can hang on quit
-
Factory Animation tick reductions can be slightly too aggressive
-
TSR can cause visual issues with conveyor belts, you can try using the following console command to alleviate the issues, but this will reduce AntiAliasing quality
- r.TSR.ShadingRejection.Flickering 0
Changed depots in staging branch