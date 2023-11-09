Fixed Royal class castle door glitch
Fixed collision issue in prison
Fixed 99 item bug
Fixed item pickups showing wrong count
Made current weapon and item slot sync across levels
Fixed enemies dying spontaneously in Tower
Added Invincibility during loading
Attempted to fix PlayerPrefs not saving bug (Daedalus and others)
Lunacid update for 9 November 2023
1.0.5 Patch
Fixed Royal class castle door glitch
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update