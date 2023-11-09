 Skip to content

Lunacid update for 9 November 2023

1.0.5 Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Royal class castle door glitch
Fixed collision issue in prison
Fixed 99 item bug
Fixed item pickups showing wrong count
Made current weapon and item slot sync across levels
Fixed enemies dying spontaneously in Tower
Added Invincibility during loading
Attempted to fix PlayerPrefs not saving bug (Daedalus and others)

