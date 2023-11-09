 Skip to content

Mussoumano: Ataque dos Haters update for 9 November 2023

Version 0.20 released! Level 3 of the cave now available.

Version 0.20 released! Build 12664656

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have released a new level of the cave theme. The new level brings a new gameplay mechanics where you have Mussa on a mine cart running fast on trails of an old mine.

Enjoy the new game level. Please, share your feedback.

Screenshots below:

