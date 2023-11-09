Hello Demigods!
Patch 0.24.2 is uploading now!
This patch fixes several bugs and updates enemy stability and difficulty.
Changelog:
-
Enemy stability and resistance has been improved, making them much less likely to fall over from small collisions, and increasing their overall strength.
-
Enemy blasts now deal slightly more damage.
-
Player health reduced to 125.
-
Added option to disable Manual Grappline Lines while flipping.
-
Updated enemy spawn points so they’re much less likely to spawn on top of one another.
-
Fixed Save System (NOTE: If your save files are still corrupted and settings do not save, open your Player Menu and go to Settings -> Reset Data, Reset All Data. Then restart your game. This should clear all corrupt data.
-
Fixed Player Settings not applying after changes.
-
Fixed Traffic System on Quest.
-
Fixed Earth Control activation.
-
Fixed player not moving if using flight and grounded.
