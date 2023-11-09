 Skip to content

Project Demigod update for 9 November 2023

Patch 0.24.2

Patch 0.24.2

Build 12664635

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Demigods!

Patch 0.24.2 is uploading now!
This patch fixes several bugs and updates enemy stability and difficulty.

Changelog:

  • Enemy stability and resistance has been improved, making them much less likely to fall over from small collisions, and increasing their overall strength.

  • Enemy blasts now deal slightly more damage.

  • Player health reduced to 125.

  • Added option to disable Manual Grappline Lines while flipping.

  • Updated enemy spawn points so they’re much less likely to spawn on top of one another.

  • Fixed Save System (NOTE: If your save files are still corrupted and settings do not save, open your Player Menu and go to Settings -> Reset Data, Reset All Data. Then restart your game. This should clear all corrupt data.

  • Fixed Player Settings not applying after changes.

  • Fixed Traffic System on Quest.

  • Fixed Earth Control activation.

  • Fixed player not moving if using flight and grounded.

