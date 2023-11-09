 Skip to content

BlockJump update for 9 November 2023

Update Notes for Nov 9th

Pause Screen can now be closed with escape key.
Level number is displayed on pause screen.
Fixed Particle texture glitch when Grasslands (and an Extra) is beaten.

Changed files in this update

