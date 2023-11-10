 Skip to content

The Last Sovereign update for 10 November 2023

TLS 0.71.1 is on Steam!

New mini-update out! Available here or via the blog:
https://the-last-sovereign.blogspot.com/2023/11/tls-0711-public-release.html

I'm making progress, trying to stay focused, so keeping this short.

