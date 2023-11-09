Welcome to PickCrafter V6 - Ascension Update

🚀 Get ready to ascend to new heights in PickCrafter V6 - The Ascension Update! We've listened to your feedback and packed this expansion with everything you've been craving! Brace yourselves for a game-changing experience like never before.

🌟 Become legendary with the brand-new Ascension System, introducing the Ascension Skill Tree! With over 60 new skills at your fingertips, embark on a thrilling journey like never before. Discover a compelling new Story, unveil a plethora of dazzling Pickaxes, and stock up on an array of fresh Items and Blocks.

🛡️ New Biomes, Mobs, Rebalance

Face off against over 10 new formidable mobs in epic battles, explore new Biomes, and witness the game's complete rebalance. But that's not all! We've fine-tuned PickCrafter with tons of Performance Improvements and a myriad of Quality of Life enhancements to make your gaming experience truly legendary.

🔮 Ascension Skill Tree

Unlock powerful new features with the new Ascension Skill Tree, including Upgraded Biomes, brand-new PPS Items, enhanced Skill Choices, Furnace Improvements, boosted damage output, and innovative additions like the "Ability Auto Clicker" – effortlessly trigger abilities when they're ready for action.

💎 Ascension Crystals

When you Ascend, your path is in your hands. Collect Ascension Crystals to invest in the Ascension Skill Tree, unlocking unique abilities and powers as you progress. The more picks you obtain, the more Ascension Crystals you'll earn, propelling you further on your journey to greatness.

🏆 New Achievements

We've added 25 new Achievements for you to unlock. The Achievement collection will grow even bigger with future updates!

👀 And So Much More

We don't want to spoil too much of your experience, so we'll let you explore this brand new update to PickCrafter!

⏳ Why the Wait

You might wonder why it took us some time. The answer is simple: we're a small but passionate team, working diligently behind the scenes. This is by far the most ambitious update to ever hit PickCrafter, and we wanted to take the time to get it right. Additionally, we've been balancing our time to bring updates to our other titles, like MergeCrafter, and we've been crafting something special for our next game, NIMRODS: GunCraft Survivor!

The wait is almost over! Ascend, craft, explore, and conquer like never before in PickCrafter V6 - The Ascension Update. Get ready for a finely-tuned, rebalanced, and more expansive game than ever before.

Your mining journey is about to soar to new heights – are you primed to ascend to greatness? 🌟⛏️💎

#PickCrafterAscension