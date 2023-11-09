 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mob Factory update for 9 November 2023

Mob Factory is OUT!

Share · View all patches · Build 12664429 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mob Factory is available for purchase now!

You can buy Mindustry, another Automation and Tower defense game, in a bundle with Mob Factory for a discount of 25% off on both.

The following languages are supported:

  • English
  • Spanish - LatAm
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean
  • Japanese

Thank you for helping us to get to 50,000 wishlists the day before release!

Joining the community

If you want to meet other people who play Mob Factory, you have feedback for us, or you want a voice in the direction of the game, join us on the Discord.

If you want to get in contact with us for business reasons, email us at mobfactorygame@gmail.com

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link