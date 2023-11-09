 Skip to content

Project Gunship update for 9 November 2023

Update Build 0.6.6 Hotfix 2

Build 12664345 · Last edited by Wendy

Change Log

  • Fixed the UI menu bug (options menu not removing itself), being caused by having the Fire Control Computer UI open.
  • Fixed a bug causing the input window to not be the main focus when opened.

