Reaper's Isle update for 9 November 2023

Reaper's Isle 2.2 Update!

We've released an update! Check out what's new and improved in Reaper's Isle version 2.2

  • Added option to skip cutscenes
  • Updated subtitles
  • Revamped script and dialogue
  • Footstep sound effects
  • Lighting updates
  • Added introduction cutscene
  • AI updates for Raptorex
  • Menu changes
  • Log updates
  • New jump-scare sound effects
  • Other various bug fixes

Please leave a note on our discussion board or contact us at https://www.reapersisle.com/contact/ if you encounter any issues or bugs while playing.

Thank you for playing Reaper's Isle, you can look forward to more updates soon. We anticipate adding new voice actors, major updates to the lab, and a very much upgraded phantom model!

