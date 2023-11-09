Reaper's Isle 2.2 Update!

We've released an update! Check out what's new and improved in Reaper's Isle version 2.2

Added option to skip cutscenes

Updated subtitles

Revamped script and dialogue

Footstep sound effects

Lighting updates

Added introduction cutscene

AI updates for Raptorex

Menu changes

Log updates

New jump-scare sound effects

Other various bug fixes

Please leave a note on our discussion board or contact us at https://www.reapersisle.com/contact/ if you encounter any issues or bugs while playing.

Thank you for playing Reaper's Isle, you can look forward to more updates soon. We anticipate adding new voice actors, major updates to the lab, and a very much upgraded phantom model!