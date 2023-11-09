Roody:2d 0.10.11 beta

- When a structure is pushed, that push fails, then that structure is unwelded, unmagneted, etc, and is pushed again, that push should now succeed all in the same tick.
This chance should make machines more reliable in general
- Cascade delay count now includes the inherent delay of one that all circuit components share. A 4 delay cascade connected to a 3 delay cascade now has the same delay as a 7 delay cascade
- Localization files can now have whitespace before the =
Localization
- BLOCK_TUTORIAL leaf_maple
- BLOCK_TUTORIAL leaf_pine
- BLOCK_TUTORIAL wire_spool
- BLOCK_TUTORIAL counter
- BLOCK_TUTORIAL display
- SENSOR_SELECTION_HINT adjustment
Changed files in this update