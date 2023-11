Hi everyone,

It seems that even after the release of Patch #2, the pause menu could still disappear when pressing Escape/Tab. We investigate as fast as possible on this issue and are happy to provide the Hotfix #2.1 that should permanently address the issue! We sincerely apologize to all the players who may have been stuck due to this bug.

We are working hard to deliver an excellent Patch #3 for you!

Thank you and see you soon! ✌️